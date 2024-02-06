All sections
NewsMarch 28, 2023

Suspect evades Cape Girardeau County deputies during chase

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after he was able to evade law enforcement during a chase Monday afternoon, March 27. Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant...

Nathan English
Austin Burton
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after he was able to evade law enforcement during a chase Monday afternoon, March 27.

Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Burton allegedly fled during an attempted traffic stop. Deputies launched a pursuit; spike strips were deployed but failed to stop Burton's vehicle.

The chase continued to southern parts of Cape Girardeau before deputies lost Burton. His vehicle was later spotted in Cape Girardeau, but the post said Burton was still not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding Burton's whereabouts may reach out to the sheriff's office.

Local News
