Suspect driving off-road motorcycle arrested after chase in Cape

Officers attempted to detain the motorcycle’s operator after he parked in the area of Park Drive and Main Street, but the suspect allegedly returned to the bike and fled as they approached on foot. According to Hann, the suspect recklessly drove through Riverside Park, nearly striking pedestrians.

Police pursued the suspect north through the city until he reached County Road 621, where he attempted to hide in a wooded area. Officers located him and were able to detain him without further incident. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau jail pending formal charges.