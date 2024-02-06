A suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while in police custody, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a release Friday.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway. Officers quickly located and apprehended a suspect, identified as a white male, 24, from Jackson. This suspect had also been established as a person of interest in recent weapons violations with the city, Hann said in the release.

After the suspect was apprehended, he was transported to the Cape Girardeau police department.