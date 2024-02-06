All sections
NewsMay 30, 2020

Suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while in Cape Girardeau police custody

A suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while in police custody, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a release Friday.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway. Officers quickly located and apprehended a suspect, identified as a white male, 24, from Jackson. This suspect had also been established as a person of interest in recent weapons violations with the city, Hann said in the release.

After the suspect was apprehended, he was transported to the Cape Girardeau police department.

"While secured inside a holding room, this suspect retrieved a handgun that he had stolen from a victim and concealed on his person," the release stated, "... held the weapon to his head and fired one single shot from the handgun."

Jail staff and officers rendered aid and medical personnel were dispatched to assist, but "In spite of prompt medical attention, this suspect ultimately succumbed to this self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release stated.

In the interest of transparency, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct the primary investigation into this matter with the Cape Girardeau Police Department simultaneously conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Southeast Missourian for future updates.

