August 31, 2022

Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglaries

Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday. Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and younger than 40, in connection with the burglary of Threadz and Treads clothing store and Katy O'Ferrell's restaurant, according to a news release from Cpl.

Southeast Missourian
A security camera image shows the suspect wanted in connection with the burglaries of two downtown Cape Girardeau businesses overnight Saturday.
A security camera image shows the suspect wanted in connection with the burglaries of two downtown Cape Girardeau businesses overnight Saturday.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Police Department

Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday.

Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and younger than 40, in connection with the burglary of Threadz and Treads clothing store and Katy O'Ferrell's restaurant, according to a news release from Cpl. Ryan Droege. The individual has distinctive tattoos on his arms, including a spiderweb on his left elbow. He also has a cross tattoo near his right ear.

Anyone recognizing this individual may call Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

