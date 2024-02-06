Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglaries

Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and younger than 40, in connection with the burglary of Threadz and Treads clothing store and Katy O'Ferrell's restaurant, according to a news release from Cpl. Ryan Droege. The individual has distinctive tattoos on his arms, including a spiderweb on his left elbow. He also has a cross tattoo near his right ear.

Anyone recognizing this individual may call Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.