Suspect charged in fatal shooting at mall in St. Louis County

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- A teenage suspect was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with a fatal shooting inside a large suburban St. Louis shopping mall.

Eighteen-year-old Jaron Lemmitt is also charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Lemmitt is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. He was arrested Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights. The man killed was identified Thursday as Jaquan Steed, 21. A second shooting victim was treated at a hospital and released.