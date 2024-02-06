All sections
March 7, 2020

Suspect charged in connection with Friday stabbing

An early-morning stabbing Friday on the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and an arrest. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at 4:05 a.m. Friday officers received a report of a possible stabbing outside an apartment in the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau.

Peggy Austin
Peggy Austin

An early-morning stabbing Friday on the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and an arrest.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at 4:05 a.m. Friday officers received a report of a possible stabbing outside an apartment in the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim, who was transported to a local hospital with multiple lacerations and non-life-threatening injuries, Hann said.

Arrested was Peggy Ann Austin, 54, of Cape Girardeau. She was charged with two felonies: domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

She is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

