Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit

An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility.
A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on Sprigg Street in downtown Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Saturday when a police officer observed him driving "at a speed that was much greater than the surrounding traffic." A pursuit through downtown ensued, during which Twiggs allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Twiggs allegedly pulled over and stopped but then drove off as the officer pulled in behind him. The pursuit occurred at speeds up to 75 mph, according to the statement.
The officer observed vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area and terminated the pursuit.
The officer arrived at the intersection of Independence and Ellis streets and observed the suspect vehicle strike a stone retaining wall as it attempted to make a turn onto North Street.
The wall is on the property of the Oliver-Leming House, also known as the Flag House.
After crashing into the wall, police detained Twiggs at the scene.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a 9 mm handgun and ammunition. The statement said a search of court records indicated Twiggs to be a convicted felon.
Twiggs has been charged with resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and unlawful possession of a firearm and cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield at an intersection.
Cash-only bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Frank Miller.
