Suspect caught in shooting that left 1 Missouri officer dead, 1 hurt

HERMANN, Mo. — The search for the man suspected of killing one small-town Missouri police officer and badly injuring another ended Monday after police fired tear gas into the home, and arrested the man when he came outside.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store in Hermann, a town of 2,100 residents about 80 miles west of St. Louis. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department died, and officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the shooting happened after the officers went into the convenience store to arrest 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County on multiple outstanding warrants. Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell said the officers were shot in an altercation inside the store. Authorities wouldn't say whether either officer returned fire.

A robot removes the storm door of a home Monday as tactical units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County police wait outside to search for a man accused of shooting two Hermann police officers Sunday night in Hermann, Missouri. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Simpson left the store, and authorities weren't initially sure where he went. By early Monday, police surrounded a home along Highway 19 not far from the shooting site. TV video at midday showed a police robot being used to pull off the front screen door, then a drone was sent in.