April 28, 2020

Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; convicted of similar charges from 2009

Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday morning’s fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center. Nicholas John Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree property damage, according to the arrest warrant...

Rick Fahr
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday morning’s fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center.

Nicholas John Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree property damage, according to the arrest warrant.

Proffitt is being held without bond.

Nicholas Proffitt
Nicholas Proffitt
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Proffitt was taken into custody Monday night by Cape Girardeau police and FBI agents.

Welker wrote in charging documents Proffitt allegedly set the building on fire because of the religion of those who worship at the center.

The fire call came shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, and about a dozen people were evacuated from the heavily damaged facility at 298 N. West End Blvd. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began Thursday night.

A June 1, 2009, story from semissourian.com states Proffitt was charged with first-degree property damage for throwing rocks at the center’s front door — located at 293 N. West End Blvd. at the time — and second-degree property damage for damaging a vehicle in the center’s parking lot.

In a text exchange Monday night, Welker said Proffitt was sentenced to three years in prison for the 2009 crimes, which carried a more severe punishment because of their hate-crimes designation.

