Suspect arrested in connection with August hit-and-run

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run.
William Ransom was apprehended Thursday for a hit-and-run incident that took place Aug. 19 on Ranney Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from CGPD. The vehicle involved in the incident was also located during the arrest.
Ransom was subsequently charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office with two felonies: leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
He is being held at Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
