Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries

Authorities determined Jihad Ramadan, 34, to be a suspect in the burglaries, and they located him at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a local motel. He was taken into custody, and the statement said police recovered several items allegedly stolen from the businesses.

Ramadan has been charged with three counts each of second-degree felony burglary, misdemeanor stealing and misdemeanor property damage.

As of Tuesday, he was being held in lieu of $20,000 cash-only bond.