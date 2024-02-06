All sections
May 24, 2023

Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries

A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was taken during the burglaries. Auto Zone, 2327 Bloomfield St., and Dirt Cheap, 420 S. Kingshighway, were among the businesses affected, as a glass door had been broken at each...

A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was taken during the burglaries. Auto Zone, 2327 Bloomfield St., and Dirt Cheap, 420 S. Kingshighway, were among the businesses affected, as a glass door had been broken at each.

Authorities determined Jihad Ramadan, 34, to be a suspect in the burglaries, and they located him at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a local motel. He was taken into custody, and the statement said police recovered several items allegedly stolen from the businesses.

Ramadan has been charged with three counts each of second-degree felony burglary, misdemeanor stealing and misdemeanor property damage.

As of Tuesday, he was being held in lieu of $20,000 cash-only bond.

