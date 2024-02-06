All sections
March 4, 2019
Suspect arrested for Feb. 18 homicide in Sikeston
Cornelius Perkins
SIKESTON, Mo. — A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges for the Feb. 18 murder of a Sikeston man.

Cornelius Perkins, 24, was arrested and charged in the homicide of Marcus Dixon, 24, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Perkins is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

At 11:56 p.m. Feb. 18, Sikeston DPS responded to the 800 block of William Street in reference to a shooting. Dixon was found shot at that location and pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins is being held in custody with no bond.

Sikeston DPS director Mike Williams said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges my be forthcoming.

Anyone who has information on the shooting incident may contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711.

