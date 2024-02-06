Suspect arrested for Feb. 18 homicide in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges for the Feb. 18 murder of a Sikeston man.

Cornelius Perkins, 24, was arrested and charged in the homicide of Marcus Dixon, 24, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Perkins is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

At 11:56 p.m. Feb. 18, Sikeston DPS responded to the 800 block of William Street in reference to a shooting. Dixon was found shot at that location and pronounced dead at the scene.