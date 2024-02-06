All sections
March 25, 2023

Suspect arrested following alleged shots fired

One Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday night, March 23, for alleged felony unlawful use of a firearm related to a shots fire incident in Cape Girardeau that evening. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street in reference to shots fired, according to a CGPD news release...

Nathan English
Antwan Petty
Antwan Petty

One Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday night, March 23, for alleged felony unlawful use of a firearm related to a shots fire incident in Cape Girardeau that evening.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street in reference to shots fired, according to a CGPD news release.

Upon arrival, police found Antwan Petty, 26, at the scene, the release states.

Through the course of an investigation officers recovered the firearm that was used and determined Petty allegedly discharged the weapon in the area.

Petty was placed into custody and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

