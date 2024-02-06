All sections
NewsApril 29, 2020

Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau

A suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested later Tuesday in relation to the shooting...

Ben Matthews
Hannah Elizabeth Durham
Hannah Elizabeth Durham

A suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested later Tuesday in relation to the shooting.

Officers responded to the area at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a person shot by a gun, according to Hann, and a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was located.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Hann stated.

Durham is being held at the Cape Girardeau jail on a $50,000 bond warrant on charges of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

