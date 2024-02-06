Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau

Officers responded to the area at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a person shot by a gun, according to Hann, and a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was located.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Hann stated.

Durham is being held at the Cape Girardeau jail on a $50,000 bond warrant on charges of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.