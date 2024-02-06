Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturned

A two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
“The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Sunday evening.
The suspect allegedly struck a vehicle containing two people, Hann said, who both received treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries.
According to Hann, both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.