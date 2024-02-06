All sections
NewsApril 12, 2021
Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturned
Brooke Holford
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to a two-vehicle accident in which one overturned Sunday at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and South West End Boulevard.
A two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

“The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Sunday evening.

The suspect allegedly struck a vehicle containing two people, Hann said, who both received treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to Hann, both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Story Tags
Local News
