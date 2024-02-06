Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words set for Thursday

Each of us has stories we carry inside ourselves, experiences that make up the grand narrative of our lives. They teach us; they shape us; and they forge our character as we decide who we will become.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, seven area residents will share their stories of perseverance through cancer, addiction, chronic illness, gun and domestic violence, poverty, systemic racism and the death of a loved one from COVID-19 in-person at Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words at One City in Cape Girardeau.

Inspired by the TED Talks format, Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words began in 2020 and is a supplement to the Survivor Stories printed publication that published in the Tuesday, Oct. 11, issue of the Southeast Missourian.

"Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of our neighbors," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, which produces the event. "We all have experiences we have struggled through and sometimes it feels like we're alone in those experiences. Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of others who have struggled, too, and to know that we are not alone."