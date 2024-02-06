All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HealthOctober 25, 2022

Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words set for Thursday

Join Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words on Oct. 27 as seven residents share powerful tales of resilience against cancer, addiction, and more. Watch live at 6 p.m. on Southeast Missourian's Facebook page.

Southeast Missourian
Christy Parrish
Christy Parrish

Each of us has stories we carry inside ourselves, experiences that make up the grand narrative of our lives. They teach us; they shape us; and they forge our character as we decide who we will become.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, seven area residents will share their stories of perseverance through cancer, addiction, chronic illness, gun and domestic violence, poverty, systemic racism and the death of a loved one from COVID-19 in-person at Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words at One City in Cape Girardeau.

Inspired by the TED Talks format, Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words began in 2020 and is a supplement to the Survivor Stories printed publication that published in the Tuesday, Oct. 11, issue of the Southeast Missourian.

"Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of our neighbors," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, which produces the event. "We all have experiences we have struggled through and sometimes it feels like we're alone in those experiences. Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of others who have struggled, too, and to know that we are not alone."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's speakers are Leslie Washington, Jeremiah Williams, Christy Parrish, Hayes Howell, Mildred Wilson, Robert Litzelfelner and LaKrisha Moore.

"We are so grateful to everyone who helps make this event possible," Phillips said. "From our sponsors — Saint Francis Healthcare Foundation and Lynwood Baptist Church — to those who share their stories to those who come to listen, this event would not be possible without the support of our caring and generous community."

This year's event is sold out but can be viewed live at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Southeast Missourian Facebook page at www.facebook.com/semissourian.

To read more about this year's speakers, visit www.semissourian.com/survivors.

Story Tags
Local News
Survivor Stories
Advertisement
Related
HealthDec. 5
Mercy, Anthem reach contract agreement, ending dispute befor...
HealthDec. 3
Ask the doctors: Knowing the difference between a cold and t...
HealthDec. 2
Homebound seniors living alone often slip through health sys...
HealthNov. 29
Immigration detention center contractor sues over California...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Proposed changes could make weight-loss drugs more accessible to millions of Americans 
HealthNov. 27
Proposed changes could make weight-loss drugs more accessible to millions of Americans 
Many states, including Missouri, might pursue Medicaid work requirements under Trump
HealthNov. 25
Many states, including Missouri, might pursue Medicaid work requirements under Trump
Hydrate. Make lists. Leave yourself time. And other tips for reducing holiday travel stress
HealthNov. 23
Hydrate. Make lists. Leave yourself time. And other tips for reducing holiday travel stress
CDC warns of carrot recall believed to have caused dozens of E. coli illnesses, one death
HealthNov. 22
CDC warns of carrot recall believed to have caused dozens of E. coli illnesses, one death
Sunshine Law violations by social services agency will cost Missouri $120,000
HealthNov. 21
Sunshine Law violations by social services agency will cost Missouri $120,000
Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: A public health perspective
HealthNov. 21
Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: A public health perspective
U.S. hospitals navigate IV fluid shortage after hurricane disrupts supply chain
HealthNov. 20
U.S. hospitals navigate IV fluid shortage after hurricane disrupts supply chain
Missouri sees increase in emergency contraception requests after Election Day
HealthNov. 15
Missouri sees increase in emergency contraception requests after Election Day
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy