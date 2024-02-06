For his birthday this year, Jimmy Williams of Jackson wanted nothing more than to give gifts to other people.
Williams, 13, decided to donate toys to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis -- a place he became familiar with in 2019.
While playing in a golf tournament in August 2019, Jimmy started vomiting uncontrollably. His parents took him to Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Test results showed Jimmy's heart functioned at only a fraction of what it should have.
For his birthday, Jimmy wanted to show kids in the hospital the same kindness strangers often showed him while he was admitted there.
Jimmy and his parents traveled to St. Louis and donated the toys Friday -- Jimmy's birthday.
"I wanted to do it ever since I got out of the hospital, because when I saw those kids, and all the sadness and everything that was in the hospital, I felt like I needed to give back," Jimmy said.
Toy donations flooded in after Jimmy and his parents created a video on Facebook asking for donations.
Soon after, Jackson's volleyball team hosted a toy drive in Jimmy's honor. Members of his grandmother's church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, sent toys to a P.O. box the Williamses created. Saxony Lutheran High School and members of a prayer group for Jimmy also donated toys.
In total, 600 gifts were donated to Jimmy's cause.
The influx of donations didn't surprise Jimmy's mom, Shana Williams.
"The community always rallied behind Jimmy from the very beginning, ever since he got sick," Shana Williams said.
Cardinal Glennon admitted Jimmy in the early days of August 2019, according to Shana. Doctors later inserted a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to help his heart pump.
Jimmy's name was placed on a heart transplant list where it stayed for months. After 103 days, Shana said, they received the call they waited for and Jimmy received a new heart.
Jimmy said he hoped the toys would bring kids in the hospital a sense of joy.
"Even just to make their day happier for 15 seconds," Jimmy said. "I'm just striving for them to be a little bit more happy in the hospital because it's a really sad place and not fun."
Jimmy added his birthday this year was "an amazing day." After donating the toys, Jimmy played golf at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis County and went to a St. Louis Cardinals game.
About a month ago, Jimmy said, he served as master of ceremonies at a banquet for Holliday's Heroes, a donation program for Cardinal Glennon started by former Cardinals baseball player Matt Holliday.
The next day, Jimmy got to throw the first pitch at a Cardinals game -- a long-time dream of his, he said.
Jimmy's birthday last week won't be the end of his donations to Cardinal Glennon. He said he already plans on doing the same thing next year.
Shana said her son's generosity comes as no surprise.
"He's always been very mature for his age," Shana said. "I couldn't be more proud of the person he's becoming and the person he's always been."
