For his birthday this year, Jimmy Williams of Jackson wanted nothing more than to give gifts to other people.

Williams, 13, decided to donate toys to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis -- a place he became familiar with in 2019.

While playing in a golf tournament in August 2019, Jimmy started vomiting uncontrollably. His parents took him to Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Test results showed Jimmy's heart functioned at only a fraction of what it should have.

For his birthday, Jimmy wanted to show kids in the hospital the same kindness strangers often showed him while he was admitted there.

Jimmy and his parents traveled to St. Louis and donated the toys Friday -- Jimmy's birthday.

"I wanted to do it ever since I got out of the hospital, because when I saw those kids, and all the sadness and everything that was in the hospital, I felt like I needed to give back," Jimmy said.

Toy donations flooded in after Jimmy and his parents created a video on Facebook asking for donations.

Soon after, Jackson's volleyball team hosted a toy drive in Jimmy's honor. Members of his grandmother's church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, sent toys to a P.O. box the Williamses created. Saxony Lutheran High School and members of a prayer group for Jimmy also donated toys.

Jimmy Williams (center) and his parents Shana Williams (left) and father Jim Williams pose with toys Jimmy donated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Photo courtesy Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation

In total, 600 gifts were donated to Jimmy's cause.

The influx of donations didn't surprise Jimmy's mom, Shana Williams.