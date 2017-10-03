Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. -- A monthly survey of business leaders released Monday suggests economic conditions still are improving for nine states in the Midwest or Plains.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 58.2 in September, from 57.5 in August, the report said.

The July figure was 56.1.

"The overall index over the past several months indicates a healthy regional manufacturing economy" and points to solid growth for manufacturing and nonmanufacturing for the rest of the year, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the regional survey.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indices ranging from zero to 100.

Survey organizers said any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.