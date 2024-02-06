Survey suggests improvement in Midwest economic conditions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest a slight improvement in the economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states.
The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Monday said the overall economic index for the region rose to 61.4 in April from 60.1 in March.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he said the figures suggest strong growth for manufacturing and nonmanufacturing through the third quarter of this year.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers said any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.
The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
