All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 29, 2021

Survey seeks opinions on maternal, child health needs in Cape County

In an effort to better address the health care needs of women and children in Cape Girardeau County, the county's public health center is conducting an online survey to help determine those needs. The survey is funded through a grant from the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Bureau of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

In an effort to better address the health care needs of women and children in Cape Girardeau County, the county's public health center is conducting an online survey to help determine those needs.

The survey is funded through a grant from the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Bureau of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"Funds from the grant are distributed among several programs that target the improvement of the health of women and infants, children and adolescents, and children with special health care needs," said Maria Davis, health educator with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"We will be using the survey to compare the perceptions of what people believe the issues are and comparing them to what our data is showing," she explained. "Scientific data can only tell us so much, and it is vital to look at both (perceptions and data)."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Results from the survey will be used to prioritize health-related needs of women and children in the county and will lead to development of a five-year action plan to address those needs, Davis said.

A first draft of the action plan, she said, will be developed by the end of May. The plan will then be submitted to the state Department of Health and Senior Services for review and, pending approval, will be implemented by October.

The survey can be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/mchneeds. The survey will be open until Monday and possibly longer, Davis said, depending on how many responses are received.

More information about the MCH block grant program may be found at www.health.mo.gov/living/families/mch-block-grant.

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy