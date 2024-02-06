All sections
July 18, 2023

Survey results inconclusive on failure of Jackson's Props I, N

A recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April. The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to approve a combined 97-cent property tax increase per $100 assessed valuation. ...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

A recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April.

The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to approve a combined 97-cent property tax increase per $100 assessed valuation. The main goals of the propositions were to help boost teacher pay as well as to raise $60 million for various capital projects, including the construction of a new performing arts facility.

Both propositions failed and the district's Board of Education called for a survey to find out why.

Merideth Pobst, chief marketing and communications director for the district, reported on the survey during the board meeting Wednesday, July 12. She said the results were "inconclusive."

Of the 790 respondents, Pobst reported only 76.9% said they voted on the April 4 ballot. She said the reason given by the majority who did not vote was a "time issue," while some said it was a "lack of education on issues."

One survey question asked what the district's "biggest educational needs" were. Pobst said the top three responses were recruiting and retaining high quality faculty and staff, focus on technology in teaching and learning components and the need for more classroom space and improved facilities.

Pobst said the answers were in line with responses from surveys prior to the vote, which were used to inform the writing of Propositions I and N.

"I think it is important to point out that what they told us in the past is what we also see in this follow-up survey," Pobst told the board. "Which means we heard them right the first time but maybe how we delivered (the propositions) needs to be looked at for the future."

Pobst said the follow-up survey asked whether respondents would be willing to support tax increases similar to those contained in Propositions I and N to which 84% responded "yes". She said more than half of respondents said they would be willing to support the 47-cent tax increase as Prop I had proposed, and the remainder said they would support higher increases.

To the question, "Would you consider supporting a smaller initiative in the future?" Pobst said nearly 56% answered "Don't change anything, just run it again" while 40% answered "a combination of a smaller amount for both initiatives."

While the results of the survey seem to indicate majority support for both propositions, Pobst said there was "no major theme" as to reasons why they failed to pass.

"One thing we heard was that it was just bad timing because of the economy," Pobst said. "I think people see a need, but the way (the propositions) were presented to them, there was something they didn't like about them, or they would have passed."

Pobst said respondents gave contradictory answers when it came to a new fine arts facility. In one question, respondents indicated the district needed to address the fine arts program, but when asked what portion of Prop N they did not like, Pobst said the short answer was, "We didn't like the performing arts center."

"So, it was pretty inconclusive," Pobst said. "Because we see that they wanted us to do something for fine arts. They just didn't like the way the performing arts center shook out in Prop N."

Pobst said that although the propositions did not pass, the needs still exist and additional cuts will be necessary. The survey asked for comments and feedback about potential cuts, but Pobst said, again, the answers varied widely, but the consensus was, "We don't want this to hurt teachers or students."

"I can't come to you tonight and say that we have a definitive answer on what we need to do right now," Pobst told the board. "Except that we just need to keep listening to our community, which is what we're doing."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

