Survey results inconclusive on failure of Jackson's Props I, N

A recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April.

The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to approve a combined 97-cent property tax increase per $100 assessed valuation. The main goals of the propositions were to help boost teacher pay as well as to raise $60 million for various capital projects, including the construction of a new performing arts facility.

Both propositions failed and the district's Board of Education called for a survey to find out why.

Merideth Pobst, chief marketing and communications director for the district, reported on the survey during the board meeting Wednesday, July 12. She said the results were "inconclusive."

Of the 790 respondents, Pobst reported only 76.9% said they voted on the April 4 ballot. She said the reason given by the majority who did not vote was a "time issue," while some said it was a "lack of education on issues."

One survey question asked what the district's "biggest educational needs" were. Pobst said the top three responses were recruiting and retaining high quality faculty and staff, focus on technology in teaching and learning components and the need for more classroom space and improved facilities.

Pobst said the answers were in line with responses from surveys prior to the vote, which were used to inform the writing of Propositions I and N.

"I think it is important to point out that what they told us in the past is what we also see in this follow-up survey," Pobst told the board. "Which means we heard them right the first time but maybe how we delivered (the propositions) needs to be looked at for the future."