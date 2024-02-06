All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2022

Surveillance camera found in Cape Veterans Home bathroom, suspect arrested

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home found a surveillance camera in an employee restroom on March 8 and immediately contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The device was disguised as a small cellphone charger. The device was removed from the restroom and turned over to authorities...

Beau Nations
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home found a surveillance camera in an employee restroom on March 8 and immediately contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The device was disguised as a small cellphone charger. The device was removed from the restroom and turned over to authorities.

Cape Girardeau police did not comment on the ongoing investigation.

All residents and employees were notified of the incident and asked to report any suspicious devices or activity they notice. Support group services to discuss the incident are also being offered.

A suspect was arrested by Cape Girardeau police, but released pending formal charges from the prosecutor's office. The suspect's information is not available until charges are officially filed by the state's prosecutor's office.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police department has not released any information on the suspect or whether the camera recorded any activity in the restroom.

