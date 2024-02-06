All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 17, 2022

Surge in virus hospitalizations makes transfers difficult

Associated Press
Laboratory assistants from Nextgen Diagnostics administer COVID-19 tests to a group of patients in a City of St. Louis Equipment Services vehicle during one of the city's public testing sites events at the Electrical Workers Local One building in St. Louis, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The testing events at the IBEW are being held every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Laboratory assistants from Nextgen Diagnostics administer COVID-19 tests to a group of patients in a City of St. Louis Equipment Services vehicle during one of the city's public testing sites events at the Electrical Workers Local One building in St. Louis, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The testing events at the IBEW are being held every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The current surge in virus cases in Missouri driven by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant is straining hospital capacity and making it difficult to transfer patients to larger hospitals.

Kellie Meehan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she can hear the desperation in doctors' and nurses' voices when they call the Mercy transfer center that she oversees. But increasingly she has to turn down their transfer requests.

"What is happening now, unfortunately, is these patients are not getting the care they need, and they are not surviving in some cases," Meehan said.

Virus hospitalizations have risen sharply across Missouri in recent weeks to hit 3,526 on Thursday, which is the most recent data available. That's more than 700 higher than last year's peak.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

That often means that patients are often waiting for a bed in emergency rooms for extended periods of time. CEO Michael Calhoun said his Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Missouri, has had to keep six to eight patients in its 12-bed ER over the past week.

"The facilities that are in urban centers are so full, so we call 70 to 100 different hospitals looking for a transfer, and we are calling every day," Calhoun said.

Often, it is not even COVID-19 patients who need to be transferred. Instead, it's patients who need a neurologist or gastroenterologist who wind up waiting in the emergency room for a transfer that might not come until two or three days later.

"We're good at stabilizing care while they wait," he said, "but we do worry that delay could cause a problem."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy