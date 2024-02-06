Supreme Court won't hear Missouri college drug-testing case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a Missouri technical college's challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug-testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.
The nation's highest court refused without comment to intervene at the request of State Technical College of Missouri, the school once known as Linn State Technical College.
The college, based in Linn, Missouri, has said fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a "special need" justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements.
The American Civil Liberties Union countered such universal drug testing was unconstitutionally invasive.
Under a ruling in December by the 8th U.S. Circuit that quashed the college's blanket drug-screening policy as a condition of enrollment, the school can test students enrolled in a handful of programs with public-safety concerns, including heavy machinery and aviation maintenance.
"This case establishes -- once and for all -- that under the Fourth Amendment, every person has the right to be free from an unreasonable search and seizure, including college students," the ACLU, which filed the class-action lawsuit in 2011, said Monday.
The college's president and spokesman didn't respond to messages left Monday.
In its December ruling, the 8th Circuit concluded the college's drug-testing mandate wasn't sparked by a crisis, and the school "does not believe it has a student drug-use problem greater than that experienced by other colleges."
"Linn State has not demonstrated that fostering a drug-free environment is a 'special need' as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court," Judge Roger Wollman wrote for the court's majority.
In a dissenting opinion, Judge C. Arlen Beam wrote that the college had a right to drug test all students, adding that the court erred "in rejecting Linn State's reasoned conclusion that its suspicionless drug testing and screening program ensures safety and deters harm to every student."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.