Supreme Court won't hear Missouri college drug-testing case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a Missouri technical college's challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug-testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.

The nation's highest court refused without comment to intervene at the request of State Technical College of Missouri, the school once known as Linn State Technical College.

The college, based in Linn, Missouri, has said fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a "special need" justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements.

The American Civil Liberties Union countered such universal drug testing was unconstitutionally invasive.

Under a ruling in December by the 8th U.S. Circuit that quashed the college's blanket drug-screening policy as a condition of enrollment, the school can test students enrolled in a handful of programs with public-safety concerns, including heavy machinery and aviation maintenance.