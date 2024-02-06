Support groups offer camaraderie, fellowship for hurting

When Mary McClary's husband Robb died in April 2010, her life changed completely.

After 30 years spent raising her family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, she had moved to Cape Girardeau to build a life with Robb. He had worked for the City of Cape Girardeau in the inspections office, McClary said, and before that, he'd spent most of his life working as a city manager.

When the couple married in 2001, McClary said Robb was well. He was first diagnosed with colon cancer, which McClary said he survived with surgery and chemotherapy. But in 2007, he developed kidney failure, and though he continued to work, McClary said he had eventually developed preleukemia, a condition in which the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells.

In January 2010, he underwent chemotherapy again, McClary said. He died three months later at the age of 61.

"When I moved here, especially those last few years, my whole life was just taking care of him," McClary remembered. "So I knew very well what a void it leaves when that person dies and there you are. What do you do with yourself?"

McClary earned a master's degree in nursing, and later, a doctoraral degree in higher education. Thanks to her background in nursing, McClary knew about the local support groups and resources available to help her through the time of loss and transition.

"I knew all about support groups and how they could be helpful to people; I just never had to be in one," she said, noting it may be more difficult for people who have worked in "helping professions" to acknowledge their own needs. "You just think that you're supposed to tough it out ... Well, I got over that really fast and thought, 'I cannot do this by myself.'"

For some time, she attended three support groups, which gave her a place to go three out of four weeks a month.

McClary -- now a volunteer leader for GriefShare at her church, La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau -- said she found the support groups she attended to be "extremely helpful" in the initial period of her loss.

"It does get better," McClary said of grief. "The loneliness is the biggest thing that all of my people in GriefShare talk about once they get through those initial days. It's the loneliness, it's the total alteration of your life."

GriefShare is a 13-week, video-based, free class sponsored by churches to help people navigate grief after the loss of a loved one. A workbook accompanies the class, including about five days worth of optional homework, McClary said.

"It's a way to engage them during the week," she said, noting journaling can be a good way to work through emotions and save memories.

Though the classes are biblically-based, attendees do not need to be Christians or members of the church in order to attend.

But it can be a frightening thing to walk through the door of a support group for the first time, McClary said.

"I think the biggest thing that people fear is that they'll cry and that the will lose control, and then they will just be this mess," McClary said. "The nice thing about a support group is crying is welcomed. That is a safe place. ... Nobody is going to judge you ... because everybody is doing the same thing. "

And it can be exceptionally difficult during the holiday season, she said, noting sometimes "the name of the game is just surviving and helping those around you to survive, as well."

"We set such high expectations for ourselves, that we should be able to get through this, that we need to do everything the same as we did before, or that we need to do everything differently," she said. "It is OK to not do anything you did last year. It's a different, unique time in your life."

La Croix is not the only church in the area offering GriefShare. Other classes can be found at www.griefshare.org, which lists meeting times and locations searchable by ZIP code, including the following in the area: St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge, Advance First Church in Marble Hill, Missouri, and Advance First Church in Advance, Missouri.

New GriefShare classes at La Croix begin Jan. 28 and take place every Tuesday through April 21. For more information or to register, contact Cindy Walton at Cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.

McClary encouraged those considering grief support for the first time to simply try it out.

"Just come," she said. "Just come and see how it is."

Besides the 13-week program, upcoming GriefShare classes include:

Life After Loss

This is an all-day, workshop-style class open to those experiencing any type of loss, whether it be the loss of health, a job, a loved one, a pet or even the anticipation of a loss. The class is free but organizers are asking folks interested to register so they can best tailor the class to the needs of those who attend.

"It's directed at anyone who is just feeling down about things that are going on in their lives," McClary said. "It's to give people a place to go and a safe area where they can talk about things that they might not want to talk to their family [or friends] about."

When: Jan. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, contact Cindy Walton at Cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.

Loss of a Spouse

This is a two-hour class directed at those who have lost a spouse, McClary said, but the loss doesn't have to be recent.

"Sometimes it just occurs to you that it would be a good thing to do," McClary said of the support class.

The class includes a take-home booklet with information on how to navigate this type of grief.