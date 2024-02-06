All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 5, 2022

Support group for loved ones of homicide victims to hold its first meeting

A support and advocacy group for loved ones of homicide victims in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri will have its first meeting at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church of Thebes in Thebes, Illinois. Debra Goins, a founding member of the group, said she saw a need for help and support while processing the murder of her brother in 2019. ...

Nathan English
A man becomes emotional while speaking with police after the car in which a man was found shot to death in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was towed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A man becomes emotional while speaking with police after the car in which a man was found shot to death in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was towed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

A support and advocacy group for loved ones of homicide victims in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri will have its first meeting at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church of Thebes in Thebes, Illinois.

Debra Goins, a founding member of the group, said she saw a need for help and support while processing the murder of her brother in 2019. She is still struggling with the loss, she said. Goins said there was a gap in support for those close to homicide victims and after getting into the right mental health space, she decided to fill that gap.

"It will give us an opportunity to talk to one another about what we're experiencing and how we're dealing with our losses," Goins said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Members of the group will be expected to maintain confidentiality, Goins said, and she has already had several families express interest in attending.

"We describe ourselves as co-victims due to the extreme emotional impact of this type of loss upon our entire lives," Goins said. "It is so stressful and only someone who has experienced such a loss could fully understand."

In addition to peer-to-peer support, the group will also advocate for justice for victim's families and resources from authorities to investigate and solve cases.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy