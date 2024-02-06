A support and advocacy group for loved ones of homicide victims in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri will have its first meeting at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church of Thebes in Thebes, Illinois.

Debra Goins, a founding member of the group, said she saw a need for help and support while processing the murder of her brother in 2019. She is still struggling with the loss, she said. Goins said there was a gap in support for those close to homicide victims and after getting into the right mental health space, she decided to fill that gap.

"It will give us an opportunity to talk to one another about what we're experiencing and how we're dealing with our losses," Goins said.