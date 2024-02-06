All sections
NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMO
The dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the performance scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28...
Danny Walter
Actor William Shattner, as Captain James T. Kirk, in the 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan".
Actor William Shattner, as Captain James T. Kirk, in the 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan".Submitted

The dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the performance scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University and self-styled "Star Trek" nerd, had originally named the concert "Khan!" to celebrate the titular villain, played by Ricardo Montalban, in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan".

"Much of that music is back-ordered," Daughters said. "Some of the music publishers don't even have the ink to print right now. It's sitting on a truck someplace."

Daughters refused to be defeated and devised a new plan. He kept the name and the theme but changed the characters. Using a piece by Emmy-award winning composer Julie Giroux, Daughters was able to save the day. Giroux's composition, "Khan", was inspired by Genghis Khan, the Mongolian warlord.

Daughters discovered other pieces that fit the heroes and villains theme in SEMO's own music library. One is titled "Sound Asleep", and Daughters said it was written by freelance composer Andrew Boss, in honor of a fallen police officer.

Another piece is called "Mother of a Revolution" by Omar Thomas, the composition professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Daughters said he thought it was appropriate "because it celebrates the fight for diversity in our country."

"We're sort of taking a more realistic approach to our heroes, rather than the traditional Luke Skywalker or Captain Kirk type." Daughters said. "We're putting a spin on it, but it'll still be a good concert."

The revamped "Khan!" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus.

For tickets or more information, call the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265.

Local News
