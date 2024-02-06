Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMO

The dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the performance scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University and self-styled "Star Trek" nerd, had originally named the concert "Khan!" to celebrate the titular villain, played by Ricardo Montalban, in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan".

"Much of that music is back-ordered," Daughters said. "Some of the music publishers don't even have the ink to print right now. It's sitting on a truck someplace."

Daughters refused to be defeated and devised a new plan. He kept the name and the theme but changed the characters. Using a piece by Emmy-award winning composer Julie Giroux, Daughters was able to save the day. Giroux's composition, "Khan", was inspired by Genghis Khan, the Mongolian warlord.