Supply chain, other issues, to push Cape casino hotel finish to 2024

Completion of Century Casino's $26 million downtown hotel project in Cape Girardeau will likely be delayed a few months, according to the casino's general manager.
"We would really love to get it finished by the end of next year, but I think realistically, first quarter of 2024, is more likely," said GM Lyle Randolph, who indicated at the hotel's May 26 groundbreaking that the six-story, 69-room hotel should be done by Christmas 2023.
"This is a challenging time to do any type of project of size given the difficulty everybody is facing with supply-chain disruptions, and we're monitoring those matters closely," Randolph said Wednesday.
Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the new hotel.
"We've done pile testing on the foundation to understand exactly what is needed for construction because we're located right on the Mississippi River. We've spent more time trying to do the job right," Randolph added. "We'll work with Penzel, and it's possible we may have to do value engineering adjustments, but we'll take those decisions as they come. We see price fluctuation in different areas and, honestly, it can change rapidly."
A new area entrant in the area casino business expects to open sometime next year in Southern Illinois.
Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, Illinois, near Carbondale, will feature a promised 116-room hotel.
Randolph said casino officials have been talking about a hotel adjacent to Cape Girardeau's 10-year-old facility "for several years" but the prospect of a competing casino a little over an hour away helped accelerate Century's plans for 777 Main St.
"The timing of (our) project is beneficial now because we'll be in a position to attract a broader range of guests. The hotel will provide us with an additional marketing tool to minimize the impact of the Walker's Bluff," he said.
Randolph has served as GM of Century Casino Cape Girardeau since 2013.
A native of Gideon, Missouri, in New Madrid County, Randolph also has oversight responsibility for Century's facility in Caruthersville, Missouri — formerly known as Lady Luck Casino — and has been in the casino business for 27 years.
