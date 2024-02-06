Supply chain, other issues, to push Cape casino hotel finish to 2024

Completion of Century Casino's $26 million downtown hotel project in Cape Girardeau will likely be delayed a few months, according to the casino's general manager.

"We would really love to get it finished by the end of next year, but I think realistically, first quarter of 2024, is more likely," said GM Lyle Randolph, who indicated at the hotel's May 26 groundbreaking that the six-story, 69-room hotel should be done by Christmas 2023.

"This is a challenging time to do any type of project of size given the difficulty everybody is facing with supply-chain disruptions, and we're monitoring those matters closely," Randolph said Wednesday.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the new hotel.

"We've done pile testing on the foundation to understand exactly what is needed for construction because we're located right on the Mississippi River. We've spent more time trying to do the job right," Randolph added. "We'll work with Penzel, and it's possible we may have to do value engineering adjustments, but we'll take those decisions as they come. We see price fluctuation in different areas and, honestly, it can change rapidly."