Supply chain casualty — U.S. flags for Cape County's Avenue of Flags

It's difficult to put a price on freedom, but one of its symbols is costing significantly more these days.

According to David Cantrell, chairman of Cape Girardeau's Avenue of Flags, U.S. flags of the sort flying several times a year at the memorial site cost about 40% more than they did six months ago -- and that's if they're available at all.

"It's gotten down to the flag level, the supply issues," he said with a laugh.

Cantrell said the all-weather flags deployed at the site normally cost about $55. About six months ago, prices started increasing, rising to the current $89 per flag. With the rising cost has come an extended lead time to order flags -- currently at about six weeks. And so, there won't be any new flags dedicated on Veterans Day this year. Cantrell said he hopes by Memorial Day flags will be available at a reasonable cost.

"Even if we have to go the $89 route, we still have three months, four months, before we have to order them," he said.

The chairman said raising prices for the memorial flags will be a last resort.

"For the money we collect to pay for the flag pole and everything, we couldn't cover" the $89 flag cost. "I don't want to raise the price of them until I'm forced to."