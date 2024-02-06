Supplies, esports among topics discussed by Cape school board

Food supply issues will affect Cape Girardeau School District menus for a second year, officials reported to the school board at Monday's meeting.
Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent in charge of support services, said supply issues are continuing. Crowell said the district has contingencies set up, much like last year, dealing with local stores when needed. He asked the public to have a little grace and understanding if menu items change on short notice.
"We may say we're going to have ravioli on Friday, but that didn't come in, so we're switching it to another nutritious meal. We are still going to be putting out a great product for the kids," Crowell said.
He added that the district is a Community Eligibility Provision district, so breakfast and lunch are free for all students.
Supply issues are also a problem for maintenance and custodial supplies, especially in cases such as getting Jefferson Elementary ready for the new school year. A new kitchen was built, and the current gym has been repurposed as a commons and cafeteria area.
Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, in his report on academic services, said he was excited about upcoming esports events hosted at the junior high at 6 p.m. every Monday. These competitions are later uploaded to the streaming platform Twitch.com.
The junior high is partnering with esports companies Relentless Contenders and Contender Sports, and local students can compete against students across the country. Matt Miller, Cape Girardeau Central Junior High art teacher and esport coach, has been working with John Truitt, CEO of Relentless Contenders. Truitt has plans to bring an esports facility to Cape Girardeau.
James Russell, instructional specialist, gave an update on instructional technology, specifically the Canvas learning management system, a software teachers use for course materials and grading. It was first implemented last school year, but it was not used by all staff. He said an aim for this year is to have all staff use the software.
Russell reported that staff video training modules have been created, and they are rolling out a new teacher evaluation system this year that will also be a professional development platform. It will be more specific in gathering data on what works well for teachers during professional development days.
They have also started expanding Imagine Learning, an adaptive digital program, as the benchmark system, Russell said. They have had success with the system for kindergarten through fourth grade, and this year will use it with fifth through eighth grades.
Russell also pointed patrons to the district's website to access a school system app that includes news, live feeds, schedules and videos. It can also give users notifications of events.
In other action at the school board's meeting Monday, board members unanimously adopted policies regarding lactation rooms, family and medical leave, leave for victims of domestic or sexual violence, corporal punishment and seclusion and restraint.
Amy McDonald, director of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, let the board know about a donation of school supplies from the Cape Girardeau Walmart Superstore. She introduced Tim Spinks, store manager, and Madeline Banderman, store coach, who brought several bags stuffed with supplies such as markers, highlighters and glue sticks. The supplies were picked to help balance out the donations already given during the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive in early August.
