Supplies, esports among topics discussed by Cape school board

Food supply issues will affect Cape Girardeau School District menus for a second year, officials reported to the school board at Monday's meeting.

Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent in charge of support services, said supply issues are continuing. Crowell said the district has contingencies set up, much like last year, dealing with local stores when needed. He asked the public to have a little grace and understanding if menu items change on short notice.

"We may say we're going to have ravioli on Friday, but that didn't come in, so we're switching it to another nutritious meal. We are still going to be putting out a great product for the kids," Crowell said.

He added that the district is a Community Eligibility Provision district, so breakfast and lunch are free for all students.

Supply issues are also a problem for maintenance and custodial supplies, especially in cases such as getting Jefferson Elementary ready for the new school year. A new kitchen was built, and the current gym has been repurposed as a commons and cafeteria area.

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, in his report on academic services, said he was excited about upcoming esports events hosted at the junior high at 6 p.m. every Monday. These competitions are later uploaded to the streaming platform Twitch.com.