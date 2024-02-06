Supermarket workers singled out for praise by Cape's mayor

People who labor in supermarkets and grocery stores may not come immediately to mind when one thinks of front-line workers during COVID-19.

But Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox thinks those who stock shelves, cut meat, display produce and work cash registers deserve recognition, too.

Fox issued a proclamation Monday designating Feb. 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in the city.

“They’ve truly been heroes throughout this pandemic (and) especially on days like (Monday) with all the snow,” said Fox, mayor since 2018, noting grocery workers serve with “courage, compassion, dedication and leadership.”

Fox’s proclamation said there are 926 food retail jobs in the Cape Girardeau area, generating $137.6 million in economic activity.