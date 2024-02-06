All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2021

Supermarket workers singled out for praise by Cape's mayor

People who labor in supermarkets and grocery stores may not come immediately to mind when one thinks of front-line workers during COVID-19. But Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox thinks those who stock shelves, cut meat, display produce and work cash registers deserve recognition, too. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Aldi supermarket is open for business on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
The Aldi supermarket is open for business on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

People who labor in supermarkets and grocery stores may not come immediately to mind when one thinks of front-line workers during COVID-19.

But Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox thinks those who stock shelves, cut meat, display produce and work cash registers deserve recognition, too.

Fox issued a proclamation Monday designating Feb. 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in the city.

“They’ve truly been heroes throughout this pandemic (and) especially on days like (Monday) with all the snow,” said Fox, mayor since 2018, noting grocery workers serve with “courage, compassion, dedication and leadership.”

Fox’s proclamation said there are 926 food retail jobs in the Cape Girardeau area, generating $137.6 million in economic activity.

“Supermarket workers face unprecedented challenges keeping grocery shelves stocked during the pandemic,” read the proclamation, presented virtually via Zoom thanks to the snowstorm.

“There are 6 million supermarket employees in the U.S.,” Fox said, adding, “the need (for them) is greater than ever due to current and growing consumer demand.”

Appointment

The Cape Girardeau City Council has appointed Chatez Robinson of Ward 2 to the city’s 11-person Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to fill the unexpired term of Nicholas Snyder. Robinson’s term expires Oct. 29, 2022.

Other current members of the panel are Roger Hudson, Meghan Harville, Bradley LaBruyere, Anne Dohogne, Tracey Glenn, Ken Stilson, David Cantrell, Beverly Evans, Kevin Noel and Pete Frazier.

The Parks and Recreation board holds its regular meetings at 5:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Osage Centre.

Story Tags
Local News
