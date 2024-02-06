Superintendent: Finances in good shape

Neil Glass has been with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools for a dozen years, the last four as superintendent, and he told the Board of Education Monday he sees a district "in good shape" financially.
A recent financial audit of CGPS' $59 million budget by Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates accounting firm showed the district with what Glass termed "a clean bill of health," noting the current fund balance is "the highest since I've been here."
Glass said Central, for a second year, has not had to take out a "tax anticipation note," saving the district an estimated $52,000 annually in interest payments.
"As a district, we are better able now to weather the (financial) ups and downs," he said, noting fluctuations in financial markets and in property tax revenue do not buffer the district's budget as much as in past years.
As an indication of the strength of district finances, the Board of Education this past week authorized a $400,000 direct payment to purchase 1,540 Chromebooks for Central High School and Central Academy (alternative school) students.
"In prior years, we would have had to finance that purchase with installment payments but not this year," said Glass, who said the district's fund balance could handle the large expenditure.
Glass gave credit to the district's principals for spending out of their individual school budgets carefully.
