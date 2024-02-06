Superintendent: Finances in good shape

Neil Glass has been with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools for a dozen years, the last four as superintendent, and he told the Board of Education Monday he sees a district "in good shape" financially.

A recent financial audit of CGPS' $59 million budget by Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates accounting firm showed the district with what Glass termed "a clean bill of health," noting the current fund balance is "the highest since I've been here."

Glass said Central, for a second year, has not had to take out a "tax anticipation note," saving the district an estimated $52,000 annually in interest payments.