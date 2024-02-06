'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to be shown free next week

There will be a free drive-in movie night Friday, June 30, at the Community Partnership building at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
This is a free event put on by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit organization.
Those attending will be watching the recently- released "Super Mario Bros. Movie". The movie will start at 8 p.m. There will be free popcorn to snack on during the film.
For more information, call or text (573) 651-3747.
To RSVP for the event, text (573) 444-4309 or visit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Facebook page.
