NewsJune 20, 2023

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to be shown free next week

There will be a free drive-in movie night Friday, June 30, at the Community Partnership building at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. This is a free event put on by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit organization. Those attending will be watching the recently- released "Super Mario Bros. Movie". The movie will start at 8 p.m. There will be free popcorn to snack on during the film...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

There will be a free drive-in movie night Friday, June 30, at the Community Partnership building at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

This is a free event put on by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit organization.

Those attending will be watching the recently- released "Super Mario Bros. Movie". The movie will start at 8 p.m. There will be free popcorn to snack on during the film.

For more information, call or text (573) 651-3747.

To RSVP for the event, text (573) 444-4309 or visit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Facebook page.

