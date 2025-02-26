NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The television reporter who died in New Orleans while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl had a sedative drug in his system, a police detective testified in court this week.

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl week.

Danette Colbert, 48, is accused of stealing Manzano's cellphone and bank cards after she was seen on security video footage entering his hotel room with him, authorities said. She is being held without bond after a court appearance Tuesday, having been deemed a flight risk based on her criminal history, Kenner Police Department Deputy Chief Mark McCormick told The Associated Press.

“We believe that that will help prevent any further victimization for the public,” he said Wednesday.

Colbert’s attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos said authorities are making assumptions about Colbert's connection to Manzano's death.

“We're looking forward to our day in court to present all the evidence as necessary,” Panagoulopoulos said. “Assumptions and guesses are not enough to maintain criminal prosecution and we look forward to providing further information as this case moves forward.”

Colbert faces multiple felony charges related to theft and fraud as police await a final autopsy and toxicology report, according to McCormick. He added that Colbert may face upgraded charges once these tests are finalized in the coming weeks.