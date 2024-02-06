Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business

Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny Hill's Facebook post Monday. "After 30 years, Paul and Marilyn Schnare are retiring and intend to close the business when inventory is depleted."

Paul Schnare, affectionately known as "Dr. Grow," began a weekly gardening tips column for the Southeast Missourian in the mid-1990s, which ended two years ago.