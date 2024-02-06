Sundays in Cape

Small drops of rain sprinkled across the lagoon in Capaha Park on Sunday as Aria Proffer stayed dry in the shade, feeding popcorn to a group of geese.

She said the birds are mostly nice, but quickly added she had been bitten on the knee by a goose.

Despite the rain and her run-in with a waterfowl, Proffer amicably dumped her popcorn bag onto the sidewalk for the gaggle.

The 3-year-old admitted that the birds might not recognize her, but she thinks popcorn is their favorite.

"Every single time I come here, they eat it all up," Proffer said.

Cape Girardeau sweethearts Gary Stroder and Karen Ward dance as Shades of Soul performs at a "Sunday in the Park" event hosted by La Croix Church on Aug. 18 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.

Just as Proffer enjoyed her Sunday afternoon feeding geese, Sunday afternoons provide everyone a chance to slow down and relax with friends.

With a new week right around the corner, a few local basketball enthusiasts enjoy the final hours of the weekend playing pick-up basketball games. Although the group may alter from time to time, a game can be found almost every Sunday afternoon at Indian Park.

Bicyclists and runners can enjoy the Cape LaCroix Trail, and skaters can stop at the newly constructed Wheel Park near Arena Park.

At the skatepark, Carson Ketcher sat on the bleachers catching his breath with his board wheels-up when 12-year-old Deljiah White asked to try out Ketcher's skateboard.