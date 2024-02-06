Sundays in Cape

Small drops of rain sprinkled across the lagoon in Capaha Park on Sunday as Aria Proffer stayed dry in the shade, feeding popcorn to a group of geese.
She said the birds are mostly nice, but quickly added she had been bitten on the knee by a goose.
Despite the rain and her run-in with a waterfowl, Proffer amicably dumped her popcorn bag onto the sidewalk for the gaggle.
The 3-year-old admitted that the birds might not recognize her, but she thinks popcorn is their favorite.
"Every single time I come here, they eat it all up," Proffer said.
Just as Proffer enjoyed her Sunday afternoon feeding geese, Sunday afternoons provide everyone a chance to slow down and relax with friends.
With a new week right around the corner, a few local basketball enthusiasts enjoy the final hours of the weekend playing pick-up basketball games. Although the group may alter from time to time, a game can be found almost every Sunday afternoon at Indian Park.
Bicyclists and runners can enjoy the Cape LaCroix Trail, and skaters can stop at the newly constructed Wheel Park near Arena Park.
At the skatepark, Carson Ketcher sat on the bleachers catching his breath with his board wheels-up when 12-year-old Deljiah White asked to try out Ketcher's skateboard.
After jumping on without hesitation, White went on to explain that he never rides skateboards as his friend Trey Howard, 11, watched on nervously.
Other local youths did not need a park to have Sunday for afternoon fun on wheels.
Leading the group on a metal scooter, 10-year-old Colby Lowery showed off his best bunny hop, which very much impressed his audience of three neighborhood children.
The other children attempted tricks on whatever they could get their feet under -- the youngest child simply running with a toy lawn mower.
"See, he's doing a wheelie right now," Lowery said as the toy lawn mower tilted back on two wheels.
As moments of neighborly coexistence could be seen in the streets on Sunday afternoons, more can still be found at community events.
Hundreds of community members gathered at Cape County Park North for a baptismal event held by La Croix Church, where sweethearts Karen Ward and Gary Stroder danced to music by Shades of Soul as children ran among the crowds as a fiery sunset began to form in the overcast sky.
By Sunday night, the church event concluded with baptisms in the lake, the skaters had left the park to return home, and the basketball game in Indian Park had come to an end, and Proffer said goodbye to the geese.
However, another Sunday afternoon is only a week away. Maybe the geese will recognize Proffer then.
