All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 24, 2019

Sundays in Cape

Small drops of rain sprinkled across the lagoon in Capaha Park on Sunday as Aria Proffer stayed dry in the shade, feeding popcorn to a group of geese. She said the birds are mostly nice, but quickly added she had been bitten on the knee by a goose. Despite the rain and her run-in with a waterfowl, Proffer amicably dumped her popcorn bag onto the sidewalk for the gaggle...

Story and photos by BEN MATTHEWS ~ Southeast Missourian
Allen Mills, center, tips a rebound out of the hands of Jay Fields, far left, during a weekly pick-up basketball game July 21 at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.
Allen Mills, center, tips a rebound out of the hands of Jay Fields, far left, during a weekly pick-up basketball game July 21 at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau.

Small drops of rain sprinkled across the lagoon in Capaha Park on Sunday as Aria Proffer stayed dry in the shade, feeding popcorn to a group of geese.

She said the birds are mostly nice, but quickly added she had been bitten on the knee by a goose.

Despite the rain and her run-in with a waterfowl, Proffer amicably dumped her popcorn bag onto the sidewalk for the gaggle.

The 3-year-old admitted that the birds might not recognize her, but she thinks popcorn is their favorite.

"Every single time I come here, they eat it all up," Proffer said.

Cape Girardeau sweethearts Gary Stroder and Karen Ward dance as Shades of Soul performs at a "Sunday in the Park" event hosted by La Croix Church on Aug. 18 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau sweethearts Gary Stroder and Karen Ward dance as Shades of Soul performs at a "Sunday in the Park" event hosted by La Croix Church on Aug. 18 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.

Just as Proffer enjoyed her Sunday afternoon feeding geese, Sunday afternoons provide everyone a chance to slow down and relax with friends.

With a new week right around the corner, a few local basketball enthusiasts enjoy the final hours of the weekend playing pick-up basketball games. Although the group may alter from time to time, a game can be found almost every Sunday afternoon at Indian Park.

Bicyclists and runners can enjoy the Cape LaCroix Trail, and skaters can stop at the newly constructed Wheel Park near Arena Park.

At the skatepark, Carson Ketcher sat on the bleachers catching his breath with his board wheels-up when 12-year-old Deljiah White asked to try out Ketcher's skateboard.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After jumping on without hesitation, White went on to explain that he never rides skateboards as his friend Trey Howard, 11, watched on nervously.

True-Que pitmaster and pastor Byron Bonner leans away from the heat of the grill while barbecuing at a "Sunday in the Park" event hosted by La Croix Church on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
True-Que pitmaster and pastor Byron Bonner leans away from the heat of the grill while barbecuing at a "Sunday in the Park" event hosted by La Croix Church on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Other local youths did not need a park to have Sunday for afternoon fun on wheels.

Leading the group on a metal scooter, 10-year-old Colby Lowery showed off his best bunny hop, which very much impressed his audience of three neighborhood children.

The other children attempted tricks on whatever they could get their feet under -- the youngest child simply running with a toy lawn mower.

"See, he's doing a wheelie right now," Lowery said as the toy lawn mower tilted back on two wheels.

As moments of neighborly coexistence could be seen in the streets on Sunday afternoons, more can still be found at community events.

While taking a break from skating, Carson Ketcher, right, watches and Trey Howard, 11, left, watch Delijah White, 12, attempt to ride Ketcher's skateboard Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Wheel Park in Cape Girardeau. White said he prefers riding bicycles.
While taking a break from skating, Carson Ketcher, right, watches and Trey Howard, 11, left, watch Delijah White, 12, attempt to ride Ketcher's skateboard Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Wheel Park in Cape Girardeau. White said he prefers riding bicycles.BEN MATTHEWS

Hundreds of community members gathered at Cape County Park North for a baptismal event held by La Croix Church, where sweethearts Karen Ward and Gary Stroder danced to music by Shades of Soul as children ran among the crowds as a fiery sunset began to form in the overcast sky.

By Sunday night, the church event concluded with baptisms in the lake, the skaters had left the park to return home, and the basketball game in Indian Park had come to an end, and Proffer said goodbye to the geese.

However, another Sunday afternoon is only a week away. Maybe the geese will recognize Proffer then.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy