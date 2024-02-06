All sections
July 21, 2022

Sunday thunderstorms take out power for 2,000 users in region

Severe thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region. Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers. "The majority of customers who were impacted by the storm were restored by noon [Monday]. All remaining customers impacted by the storm have since been restored," Asher said...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Severe thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region.

Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers.

"The majority of customers who were impacted by the storm were restored by noon [Monday]. All remaining customers impacted by the storm have since been restored," Asher said.

Asher also said most of the outages were in the northern part of Cape Girardeau, and most were caused by falling tree limbs.

"Many outages were caused by tree damage, specifically tree limbs falling onto power lines," he said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

