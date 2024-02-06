Summer starts here: Water park to open

It's time to break out the swimsuits, sunscreen and water wings as municipal swimming pools and water parks in the area prepare to open this weekend.

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Cape Girardeau's water park adjacent to the Osage Centre on North Kingshighway, will kick off its 10th season when it opens at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"We've been working every day preparing for Saturday's opening," said Jordan Eastridge, marketing coordinator for the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department. Those preparations have included everything from filling the "lazy river" and power washing lounge chairs to making sure lifeguards are trained and certified.

The Parks and Recreation Department has hired more than 100 lifeguards for the summer and has been conducting lifeguard and water park certification classes for them.

According to Eastridge, it takes 22 lifeguards, nine slide attendants and a lifeguard manager to oversee pool safety on a daily basis.

The water park has averaged 80,000 patrons each summer during its first nine years of operation "and our staff is expecting another busy season for 2019," Eastridge said.

Cape Splash opened in the spring of 2010 and has been enhanced over the years with the addition of several new water features such as a splash pad and other water attractions.

The aquatic center's standard hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 12 when it will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only through the Labor Day weekend when the season ends.

Full-day admission fees at Cape Splash have increased by $1 this season. Admission price for youth and adults, ages 14 through 59, is $8. The admission fee is $7 for children, ages 1 through 13, and for seniors, ages 60 and older. Infants less than a year old are free. Season passes are also available and are priced at $65 for children and seniors, and $75 for adults.

Special programs and events for children and adults are scheduled throughout the summer.

The Central Municipal Pool, on Clark Street adjacent to Cape Central Junior High School, is also available for recreational swimming and fitness laps.

Information about hours and events for both Cape Girardeau aquatic facilities, as well as listings for special programs Cape Splash, can be found online at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/aquatics.

Jackson

Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool in Jackson City Park will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re ready to go,” said G. Kirk Williams who manages the pool. “We’re fully staffed and we’re set for good crowds throughout the summer.”

The Jackson pool hours are 1 to 6 p.m. daily. The pool will be closed July 4 and on some Saturdays to accommodate swim meets, although the dates of those competitions have not been determined.

Admission is $3 per person Monday through Saturday. Sundays are designated as “Family Day” at the pool and the admission fee on those days is $1.50. Children, age 4 and younger, are admitted free at the Jackson pool as long as they are accompanied by a paid admission.