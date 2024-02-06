Summer Slaycation coming back to Ebb and Flow

Summer Slaycation will be returning to Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., on Saturday, July 15.

The Slaycation will be from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be a $10 fee at the gate for those 16 and older. All ages are welcome to this night of music.

"Summer Slaycation is a showcase of some of the incredible original rock 'n' roll talent we have in Cape Girardeau. These bands play original punk, metal, indie and rock music, and are part of a larger community of passionate musicians and supportive fans," according to information provided by Red Claw Records, sponsor of the show.