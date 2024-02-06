Summer reads from the 2023 Barnes & Noble book awards

Barnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories — overall, picture book and young adult.

This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by Beth Lincoln and illustrated by Clarie Powell. Describing the book: "a delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family."

The picture book winner is "How to Eat a Book" by Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod. Described as a whimsical picture book, it is a quirky, modern celebration of books.

The children's young adult book winner is "A Magic Steeped in Poison" by Judy I. Lin. Barnes & Noble's website describes it as "combining two of our favorite things — tea and magic — to craft her debut novel, 'A Magic Steeped in Poison'. Following her mother's death, Ning journeys to the capital to compete in a tournament to find the kingdom's greatest shennong-shi, or master of the magical art of tea-making. But competition breeds danger, and Ning is soon embroiled in a feud far more perilous than she could ever imagine."