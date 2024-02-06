All sections
NewsMay 18, 2023

Summer reads from the 2023 Barnes & Noble book awards

Barnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories -- overall, picture book and young adult. This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by Beth Lincoln and illustrated by Clarie Powell. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Barnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories — overall, picture book and young adult.

This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by Beth Lincoln and illustrated by Clarie Powell. Describing the book: "a delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family."

The picture book winner is "How to Eat a Book" by Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod. Described as a whimsical picture book, it is a quirky, modern celebration of books.

The children's young adult book winner is "A Magic Steeped in Poison" by Judy I. Lin. Barnes & Noble's website describes it as "combining two of our favorite things — tea and magic — to craft her debut novel, 'A Magic Steeped in Poison'. Following her mother's death, Ning journeys to the capital to compete in a tournament to find the kingdom's greatest shennong-shi, or master of the magical art of tea-making. But competition breeds danger, and Ning is soon embroiled in a feud far more perilous than she could ever imagine."

These books are all available at Barnes & Noble for purchase.

"A Magic Steeped in Poison" is available at Cape Girardeau Public Library for check out, along with other book finalists.

Barnes & Noble book award winners available for check out at Cape Girardeau Public Library include:

  • Picture books — "Nell Plants a Tree" by Anne Wynter, "Lou" by Breanna Carzoe and "A Spoonful of Frogs" by Casey Lyall;
  • Children — "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by Beth Lincoln (audiobook), "Swim Team" by Johnnie Christmas, "Invisible: A Graphic Novel" by Christina Diaz Gonzalez and "Skandar and the Unicorn Thief" by A.F. Steadman;
  • Young adult -- "We Deserve Monuments" by Jas Hammonds and "The Honeys" by Ryan La Sala (e-book).
