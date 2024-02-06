Summer garage sale returns to the Osage Centre

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will hold its annual summer garage sale Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The garage sale will be from 7 to 11 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation's PlayCape, the "sales typically include 70-plus booths."
Admission for the event is $1. The fall garage sale is set for Saturday, Nov. 11, and the booth lottery drawing for spaces will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11.
For more information on both garage sales, contact the Osage Centre at (573) 339-6342.
