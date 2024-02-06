Summer food programs on online map

The state health department's Summer Food Service Program provides meals to children who receive free or reduced-price meals during the regular school year.
No fees or registration is required.
An online map of meals sites is at dhss.mo.gov/sfsp/. For more information, call (888) 435-1464.
