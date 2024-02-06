After three water main breaks within a week and five breaks since Oct. 9, Cape Girardeau's aging water system, a summer drought and hydrant testing contributed to the incidents.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said the latest main break happened Monday, Oct. 21, at Sunset Boulevard and Bessie Street. He said it was a 6-inch cast iron pipe. There was no boil advisory issued.

According to a document given to the Southeast Missourian, there were 12 water main breaks in October 2022, four water main breaks in October 2023 and 16 water main breaks already this month.

Ridings said while they are "seldom" able to assign 100% of what caused a water main break, there can be identifiable possible causes. One of those causes can be a drought; he described that the ground constricts when it's dry, which can cause issues for water mains.

Ridings said fire hydrant testing also could be a possible cause for the breaks. He said for fire safety, the fire department has to open and close every fire hydrant.