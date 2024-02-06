The first step of Codefi's coding camp was for campers to name their robots.

The bots themselves were little white shells on wheels, called Finches, specially designed for classroom use, and the third- through sixth-grade students named them creatively.

One group went with Destroyer of Finches; another was White Blob that Moves. One was called Jeff.

But all of them performed the same functions, taking rudimentary commands and showing the students how keystrokes can make technology dance.

The 20 children who began Monday were the second class of the camp's inaugural session; 18 campers went to the same camp last week.

Creighton Edmundson, left, and his brother Wiley Edmundson go over functions Moinday for their robot, The Finch, during the Code Camp: Coding with The Finch with the Marquette Technology Institute in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Andrea Cox, who teaches fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary School, led the camp and said the children usually are quick to grasp the underlying principles.

"By Thursday, they're all on their own," she said, adding each team will tackle a coding challenge to end the weeklong camp.

The camp is part of Marquette Techfest, and the teams whose robots perform best are scheduled to be part of the July 27 Techfest celebration.

"Some [teams' robots] were playing 'Mary Had a Little Lamb,' 'Ode to Joy.' They were getting pretty crafty," Cox said.

By entering values into the coding software, the robots would chirp, flash, motor around and hopefully spark an interest in tech.