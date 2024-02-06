Suit over drugs for foster kids proceeds

ST. LOUIS -- A federal lawsuit alleging the Missouri Department of Social Services has failed foster children by prescribing psychotropic drugs and not providing proper oversight of the medications will be allowed to proceed, a federal judge ruled.

Attorneys for Children's Rights, the National Center for Youth Law and Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinics filed the lawsuit in June on behalf of several Missouri children currently or formerly in foster care. They are asking a federal district judge to order Missouri to implement systemic changes to reduce the potential overprescribing of the drugs.

U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey this past week preserved claims in the lawsuit alleging that the state violated foster children's due-process rights regarding medical records and prescription drug data, The Springfield News-Leader reported . She dismissed some claims related to informed consent procedures and possible violations of the Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act. A trial is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.

"There are clearly plausible allegations that (the Missouri officials) ... actually knew of the serious risk of harm," Laughrey wrote. "Yet they have not adopted any systematic administrative review because (Missouri) can't find the medical records of the children. But the absence of the medical records itself creates an unreasonable risk of harm and the Defendants are aware of that risk as well."

The lawsuit claims psychotropic drugs are often prescribed as "chemical straight-jackets" for some of Missouri's 13,000 foster care children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or conduct disorder, even though there are few or no federally approved uses for the drugs among children. The plaintiffs also contend little research has been done on how the drugs affect children's brains and the drugs could cause dangerous side effects, such as suicidal thoughts.