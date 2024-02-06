All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 7, 2017

Suit: Missouri school district didn't protect teen after assault

SPOKANE, Mo. -- Officials in a southwest Missouri school district are accused in a lawsuit of failing to protect a student after three baseball players allegedly pinned the teen in a dugout, touched him in a "sexually overt manner" and shoved a dirty condom in his mouth...

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Mo. — Officials in a southwest Missouri school district are accused in a lawsuit of failing to protect a student after three baseball players allegedly pinned the teen in a dugout, touched him in a “sexually overt manner” and shoved a dirty condom in his mouth.

Among those named in the suit is Spokane High School principal Chris Kohl, who was placed on paid administrative leave a week ago. The suit, which was filed in Christian County, said a freshman who witnessed what happened in the spring of 2016 was sexually assaulted months later by some of the same people. The Springfield News leader reported the suit said Kohl was notified but failed to contact state officials or law enforcement, even though he was a mandated reporter. Instead, the students who were alleged to be involved were interviewed and given a five-day suspension, which was commuted to a three-day suspension. None of them had to miss baseball games, the suit stated.

The state’s Children’s Division began investigating after a group of teachers made a hotline call, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office then became involved in the investigation. According to the lawsuit, the office demanded the district turn over all of its records concerning the two incidents, but school officials initially refused, complying only after detectives threatened to get a warrant.

Kohl doesn’t have a listed phone number and couldn’t be reached to discuss the lawsuit. The Spokane district is cooperating with the criminal investigation but doesn’t comment on pending litigation, said Terry Jamieson, who became superintendent of the 700-student Christian County school system in July.

The suit also alleges district officials warned students authorities were investigating. That warning, according to the parent of the first alleged victim, led to “pervasive name calling” of his son and the other alleged victim. The parent alleged other students “physically blocked” access to his son’s locker and attempted to intimidate him in the hallways and on the baseball field.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bullying included threatening messages and “got so bad, his older sister had to escort him to and from class,” according to the lawsuit.

The parent who filed the suit transferred his children to another school district in March. In the suit, he said his son has required therapy and other treatment and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Pertinent address:

Spokane, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy