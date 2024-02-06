Suit: Missouri ranch for troubled boys covered up sex abuse

LAMPE, Mo. -- A lawsuit filed on behalf of three former residents of a southwest Missouri ranch for troubled boys accuses the Christian residential facility of covering up allegations of rapes and sexual assaults.

The lawsuit, filed in October and detailed Thursday in the Springfield News-Leader, alleges that in 2009 and 2010, some older boys sexually assaulted younger boys at the Lives Under Construction rehabilitation camp in Lampe, near the Arkansas border. The lawsuit states the ranch ignored the abuse, delayed contacting authorities and even punished some boys for reporting it.

The ranch's founder, 69-year-old Ken Ortman, denies the allegations and said state investigators have never found a substantiated claim of neglect or abuse.

"It's trying, because you work to do the best you can and develop a good reputation," Ortman said.

It's not the first time the ranch has faced scrutiny. Two teens who ran away from the ranch in 2013 pleaded guilty to killing an elderly couple at a home nearby. Lawsuits filed over the deaths of Paul and Margaret Brooks said ranch staff members were unqualified and advice from state officials was ignored. The two teens are serving life prison sentences in the deaths of the Baldwin, Michigan, couple.

In this Oct. 17, 2017 photo, Ken Ortman talks about the Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch on Oct. 17 in Lampe, Missouri. Andrew Jansen ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

Ortman was a dairy farmer in South Dakota three decades ago when he said he felt called by God to open the ranch. Today, it has barns, livestock, machine shops and a small schoolhouse. Some boys are sent there by their parents, others by courts. Tax records show most of the annual $1 million in ranch revenue comes from donations and grants.

As of October, 18 boys lived there, attending Bible study and learning trades. If they break rules, they shovel manure. Psychiatric medications are not allowed. Ortman said hundreds of troubled boys have benefited from their time at the ranch.

Records of sexual abuse, if they exist, are sealed in Missouri's juvenile court. The News-Leader has asked a judge to unseal records related to the ranch. The lawsuit filed in October cites a "culture of pervasive sexual assault."