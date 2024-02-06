Suicide prevention walk scheduled this weekend in Jackson

Suicide has been described as a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

Famous American poet Maya Angelou once wrote the following to deter the impetus to take one's own life.

"No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on and it will be better," wrote the St. Louis native, who died in 2014 at age 86.

Southeast Suicide Prevention Inc., perhaps in the spirit of the late Pulitzer Prize nominated poet and activist, will hold its second annual Illuminating Hope Glow Walk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Jackson's City Park as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Registration and check-in will start before the event at 6 p.m. in Shelter No. 4, near the park's Safety City area.

Speakers