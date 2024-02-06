Suicide prevention walk scheduled this weekend in Jackson

Suicide has been described as a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
Famous American poet Maya Angelou once wrote the following to deter the impetus to take one's own life.
"No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on and it will be better," wrote the St. Louis native, who died in 2014 at age 86.
Southeast Suicide Prevention Inc., perhaps in the spirit of the late Pulitzer Prize nominated poet and activist, will hold its second annual Illuminating Hope Glow Walk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Jackson's City Park as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Registration and check-in will start before the event at 6 p.m. in Shelter No. 4, near the park's Safety City area.
Music is to be provided by DJ Rene. Also on tap will be food trucks, information booths from local not-for-profit organizations, glow-in-the-dark face painting, a 50/50 drawing and a memory board where survivors can commemorate their loved ones lost to suicide.
Event sponsors include Saint Francis Healthcare System, Tipton Linen, Coalter Insurance, Canine Clipz, Southeast Behavioral Health, Ozark Gas, Adaptive Minds Counseling and Consultation, Mississippi Mutts, First State Community Bank, Camp Merkley Kids Dental, Century Casino, Elite Auto Sales, Drury Southwest Foundation, Sign Experts, Lawless Harley-Davidson, Community Counseling Center Foundation, Mariner Finance, Day Transfer Company, Southern Bank and MRV Banks.
Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. is a local not-for-profit founded in 2022 with a mission to provide awareness, support and hope to those affected by suicide in Southeast Missouri.
The organization states it raises funds to be utilized locally with event proceeds benefiting Southeast Missouri residents through mental health counseling and education provided by Southeast Behavioral Health, Adaptive Minds Counseling and Great Oak Counseling.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports suicide is the third leading cause of death among 10- to 34-year-olds and is fourth among 35- to 44-year-olds in Missouri.
Ninety percent of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death. Fifty-four percent of Americans have been affected by suicide in some way.
Additionally, according to the latest available information, 1,125 Missourians died by their own hand in 2020.
Pre-registration for Saturday's walk is encouraged at www.semosp.org.
