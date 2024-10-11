There were 17 deaths by suicide in Cape Girardeau County in 2018.

That number may seem small to some and not constitute a crisis, but Derek Vaughn, a peer support specialist for Gibson Recovery Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau disagrees. After receiving training from the Zero Suicide Institute, Vaughn said he adopted its stance that the only acceptable death rate for suicide is 0%.

"So, considering that goal, 17 deaths by suicide would be considered a crisis," Vaughn said. "The ripple effect of just one death by suicide is tremendous. So, if we had 17 deaths by suicide in 2018 (the most recent year released by the state's Department of Health and Senior Services), that means many people's lives were affected."

The Missouri Department of Mental Health implemented the Zero Suicide model in 2014, and from 2015 to 2017, there was a 32% decrease in suicide deaths among clients served in community behavioral health centers.

According to the state's Department of Mental Health, the suicide rate in Missouri is ranked 13th highest in the nation. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 10- to 34-year-olds, and the fourth in 35- to 54-year-olds, in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website states suicide remains a major public health problem, one that occurs throughout the year. It is the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans. Each year, more than 46,000 people take their own lives. In addition, more than 374,000 are treated in emergency departments for self-inflicted injuries.

Also, according to the CDC, suicide rates increased 30% from 2000 to 2018, but declined in 2019 and 2020.

988

On July 16, 2020, the Federal Communications Commission established the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline with a 1-800 number — as the nationwide, easy-to-remember 3-digit dialing code for people in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. Veterans can dial 988 + 1 to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line.

"When you're in crisis, you're not thinking clearly, and people may hesitate to call if they can't remember a long phone number," said Terri Kluesner, director of Community Support Services at Gibson Recovery Center.

Kluesner said those who call 988 will be connected with mental health professionals across the country.

The 988 website states a trained crisis worker will answer the phone. This person will listen to the caller, understand how a problem is affecting them, provide support, and try to get them the help they need.

"They will also provide callers information on local resources such as the Gibson Recovery Center or the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau, or any support places near their local geographic area," Kluesner said.