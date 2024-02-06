Successful rootED student addresses Cape school board

She related that, since she was 5 years old, she had dreamed of going to college and becoming a doctor, but she didn't know how to accomplish that goal. In her senior year, she was contacted by Strothmann.

"She was such an angel to me," Padilla-Rivera said. "I realized she spoke Spanish, so we could understand each other. She gave me hope and encouragement, telling me 'You can do this.'"

Padilla-Rivera said her grade-point average, at that time, was 2.70 because of her struggles with English and understanding her teachers. She needed at least a 2.75 to be accepted at Southeast Missouri State University. With Strothmann's help, Padilla-Rivera said she was able to raise her GPA to 3.25 and is attending SEMO, majoring in biomedical sciences.

In addition to raising her GPA, Padilla-Rivera said she also needed to find scholarships because her family was not in a position to help her pay for college. She said Strothmann helped her "every step of the way." Padilla-Rivera broke down in tears while thanking Strothmann for helping her receive a scholarship for $12,000 per year.

Strothmann said getting the scholarship was "huge" because SEMO charges out-of-state tuition for non-U.S. citizens. She said Padilla-Rivera is not eligible for grants because she has a pending asylum application. Padilla-Rivera was able to get a job through a work visa and is able to pay $1,000 per semester toward her tuition.

"I wanted Adriana to share her story because it makes me proud," Strothmann said. "Her dream was to go to college, get a good career, give back to the community and help her family."